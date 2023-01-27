ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Rochelle takes conference rematch with Plano

ROCHELLE — A better all-around effort enabled the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team to avenge an Interstate 8 Conference loss against the Plano Reapers from earlier this season. Junior Eli Luxton led the Hubs with 22 points, while sophomore Carson Lewis added 13 points and made four 3-pointers as...
ROCHELLE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Dance: Competitive season concludes at IHSA State Championship

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochelle Township High School dance team bowed out of the IHSA State Championship meet on Friday, finishing 22nd out of 30 schools in Class 1A with a 73.24 team score. It was the fifth consecutive season the Chellettes reached the IHSA State Championship. Rochelle finished fifth...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
dekalbcountyonline.com

DeKalb, Barbed Wire, and the Glidden Family

Joseph Glidden was a resident of DeKalb as early as 1850, and our beautiful town was the place where he patented the thing our town is known for – barbed wire. DeKalb, originally Huntley’s Grove, was established in the 1850s, and officially became DeKalb in 1853 (named after an American Revolutionary War General). This was also the year our first railroad came to be as well – connecting DeKalb to the wider world.
DEKALB, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend

The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of one local man. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Gas prices continue to rise ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO – If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend according to the American Automobile Association. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices this week. Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $3.50, still cheaper than Illinois’ average of nearly $3.70. This week, motorists will find LaSalle and Bureau counties to have the most expensive gas locally, at nearly $4 a gallon. Putnam County prices remain steady at $3.50 per gallon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL

