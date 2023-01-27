Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Rochelle takes conference rematch with Plano
ROCHELLE — A better all-around effort enabled the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team to avenge an Interstate 8 Conference loss against the Plano Reapers from earlier this season. Junior Eli Luxton led the Hubs with 22 points, while sophomore Carson Lewis added 13 points and made four 3-pointers as...
Talking Guilford Vikings basketball with head coach Chris Dixon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO)–As of now the Guilford Vikings are leading a very tight and intense battle for first place in NIC-10 boys’ basketball. The Vikings are 11-2 in conference play and 17-7 overall. They’re a game ahead of Auburn, with Boylan and East not far behind. Guilford hasn’t won a NIC-10 championship in boys’ basketball […]
Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WIFR
Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Dance: Competitive season concludes at IHSA State Championship
BLOOMINGTON — The Rochelle Township High School dance team bowed out of the IHSA State Championship meet on Friday, finishing 22nd out of 30 schools in Class 1A with a 73.24 team score. It was the fifth consecutive season the Chellettes reached the IHSA State Championship. Rochelle finished fifth...
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
dekalbcountyonline.com
DeKalb, Barbed Wire, and the Glidden Family
Joseph Glidden was a resident of DeKalb as early as 1850, and our beautiful town was the place where he patented the thing our town is known for – barbed wire. DeKalb, originally Huntley’s Grove, was established in the 1850s, and officially became DeKalb in 1853 (named after an American Revolutionary War General). This was also the year our first railroad came to be as well – connecting DeKalb to the wider world.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Rockford man shot in early Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 200 block of Rockford’s W. State St. early Saturday morning. An adult man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. There was no word on a suspect, nor the victim’s condition, at the […]
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
Locals Scramble To Test Drive Cars For Free Dozen Eggs in Illinois
An Illinois car dealership cracked the code to bring in customers to their business - by offering a dozen eggs with every test drive!. Remember when a carton of eggs was just .99 cents? I miss those days. Now, a dozen eggs is nearly $6. Some states, eggs are $18/dozen....
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
WIFR
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of one local man. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
walls102.com
Gas prices continue to rise ahead of the weekend
CHICAGO – If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend according to the American Automobile Association. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices this week. Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $3.50, still cheaper than Illinois’ average of nearly $3.70. This week, motorists will find LaSalle and Bureau counties to have the most expensive gas locally, at nearly $4 a gallon. Putnam County prices remain steady at $3.50 per gallon.
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
Rockford plow company keeps busy after heavy snowfall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s mass amount of snow had plow trucks busy all throughout the stateline. “I mean, we been out all week, so it’s not been too bad this whole week,” said Chris Keinz, owner of Snow Problem Plow Company. “We’re getting an inch here, an inch there.” Keinz said that it all […]
