ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Montana State erases first-half deficit to beat Sacramento State

BOZEMAN — Montana State overcame a 17-point first-half deficit behind gritty defense and 62.5% shooting to post a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena in front of 2,148 fans. Montana State’s (15-7, 8-2) Kola Bad Bear converted a layup with 2 minutes, 37-seconds...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State

MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.
MISSOULA, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Head of Montana State University Alumni Foundation to retire

BOZEMAN – Chris Murray, president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, will retire on Feb. 28. Since Murray’s arrival in August 2014, the Alumni Foundation has raised over $630 million to fuel MSU’s people, places and programs. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and donors and securing private support to advance MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
Char-Koosta News

Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary

BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
msuexponent.com

Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant

Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Warehouse Company Has An Idea For Affordable Housing

This company is one of the most popular stores in the nation with families and folks who love buying in bulk, and this idea seems like a home run. Affordable housing has been a long-standing issue in the Bozeman area, and locals are getting restless. People have been finding alternatives outside of Bozeman and saving hundreds of dollars. The City of Bozeman hasn't made any notable moves to help with the issue, so where can locals look for support?
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy