Kentucky State

kcountry1057.com

Economic development bringing more jobs to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company located in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
hazard-herald.com

How Living Off the Grid in Kentucky Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
WBKO

‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
wsonradio.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Thursday on economic development progress; a recognition for Georgetown Police Department’s Master Senior Officer Teresa Hollon; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; awards for cleaner water projects and to nonprofits; inclement weather; the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; public health; and the reopening of the Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center. He also named Ethan Almighty, a dog that travels the commonwealth to advocate for other shelter animals, and his family as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
fox56news.com

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
wymt.com

Center for Rural Strategies set to release flood documentary

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, life changed for people throughout Eastern Kentucky, and it left many Kentuckians with nothing left. Dee Davis, President of the Center for Rural Strategies, said, despite it all, they learned everyone had their own experience and personal story to tell. “It’s really...
