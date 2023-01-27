Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Albany Herald
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks beat sinking Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.
Albany Herald
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
Albany Herald
Wizards meet Spurs heading in opposite directions
The Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs will square off Monday in the Alamo City in a battle of teams heading in opposite directions on the NBA escalator. The Wizards head to San Antonio after a 113-103 win in New Orleans on Saturday, their fifth consecutive victory. Daniel Gafford led Washington with a season-high 21 points, with Bradley Beal adding 16 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
Albany Herald
Blazers out to close homestand on high note vs. Hawks
A favorable 11-game stretch concludes Monday night for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the club didn't take advantage of the good fortune. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks to conclude a span in which 10 of 11 games were at home over a 21-day stretch. Portland is just 4-6 during a time when a Jan. 17 game at the Denver Nuggets marks the only occasion it had to leave town.
Albany Herald
Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers
Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
Albany Herald
Missing Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, Mavs host Pistons
The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.
Albany Herald
Warriors, 'sick' of .500 play, seek third straight win vs. Thunder
More than halfway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are still looking for some traction. "We've been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I'm kind of sick of it at this point," Warriors star Stephen Curry said. "(We've) got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins, no matter how we can get them."
Albany Herald
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers.
Albany Herald
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Nets
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss Monday night's game against the Nets in Brooklyn. The Lakers said Sunday that James will be sidelined by left ankle soreness and Davis by a right foot stress injury.
Albany Herald
Maple Leafs G Matt Murray (ankle) out until All-Star break
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will be sidelined through the NHL All-Star break with an ankle injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday. Murray's injury isn't of the long-term variety, according to Keefe. But the 28-year-old was scratched from his scheduled start prior to Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Comments / 0