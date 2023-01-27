10 things that made us smile this week

Related
'I Started Dating My Best Friend, He Said One Thing That Made Me End it'
Katie McNamara told Newsweek about the friendship that helped change her perspective on romantic relationships.
15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real
This article originally appeared on 07.11.16 Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity). He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere. "My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."
Upworthy
Mom turns daughter into a 'gothic baby' and the internet absolutely loves it
Dressing up a baby is perhaps one of the favorite hobbies of parents around the world. They love to dress their little ones until they start making their apparel choices. Even some of them like to have fun with it. Similarly, a mother, Reby Hardy, on TikTok, dresses her daughter as a "gothic baby" and the internet is here for it. While she faced backlash from some quarters of social media, a majority lauded the idea of the former Playboy centerfold, per Tyla.
Hilarious guy shares the things from an 1980s childhood that were totally awful
Rosy retrospection is a cognitive bias that all humans share. It alters our perception of the past by making us feel that it was better than it actually was. While there’s nothing wrong with looking back at the past fondly, it also leads people to think that the future will be worse, leading to a bias known as declinism.We see these biases play out in the real world when politicians call for America to return to a perfect past that never happened. Or when older people criticize the younger generation for being lazy, entitled and weak.Chris Biggs, one-half of Ottawa, Canada’s Biggs & Barr show on Chez 106.1 is doing his part to remind people that the ‘80s weren’t that great in a series of viral TikTok posts. The comedian recently put out four videos about “things from an '80s childhood that were awful.”
Upworthy
Man bonds with his severely autistic brother through music and it's so beautiful
People with autism face several challenges throughout their lives in everyday tasks which any neurotypical can do easily. However, with persistent support, love and care, autistic individuals can live their life in the best way possible. Such a display of care and affection was seen when TikTok user, @footmouth, played piano for his autistic brother. He caught this sweet moment on camera and it went viral on the social media platform.
msn.com
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Upworthy
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do a wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Whenever the officiant utters the words "you may now kiss the bride", most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded that month.
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
My Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I honestly can't believe I didn't know any of this.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
PEOPLE ARE just finding out what the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is about and it's blowing their mibnds. Most people have sung along to the famous nursery rhyme - which portrays Little Bo=Peep losing her sheep. But it turns out that the popular nursery rhyme isn't even about sheep. Nursery...
Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front
It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.
"There were a few phrases that came up over and over again. ... Many just floated past me ... but others became lodged under my skin."
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral
The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
People rally behind Christina Applegate after troll accuses her of 'bad' plastic surgery
In the age of the internet, most people have run into their fair share of internet trolls. You know, the people that just look for a reason to say something mean for no real reason at all. It's also pretty safe to assume that celebrities see more trolls looking to hurt their feelings than the average person.Recently, Christina Applegate had a run-in with a commenter who decided the actress needed to know she didn't care for her face. The comment was left under an article about Applegate attending her first red carpet event since she announced her diagnosis of MS in August 2021. The "Dead to Me" actress attended the Critics Choice Awards with her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, and the duo rocked all black.Applegate admitted to being nervous about the event in a tweet, but somehow I don't think someone being upset about what her face looked like was at the top of her concerns. The unidentified person wrote the rude remark to which Applegate decided to respond to via private message to tell the person their comment "wasn't nice." The exchange was unfortunate to say the least.
msn.com
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
My Husband Left Me At 60 To Have A Baby With A Younger Woman. Here's What It Taught Me.
"Sixty was the age of leaving the house and returning for the car keys, the age of 'have you seen my glasses?' Who left a marriage at this point?"
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
