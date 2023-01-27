Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 16: Sixers rise near top as Grizzlies, Pelicans slide
Week 15 of the 2022-2023 NBA season saw significant movement in the Power Rankings, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans sliding down. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards climbed several spots up. This week was characterized by a lot of movement among teams, indicating that the competition is heating up as the season progresses. Let’s find out as we rank all 30 NBA clubs heading into Week 16 of the 2022-23 season!
Cavaliers Blowout Shorthanded Clippers With Solid Team Win
The Cavs have played a whirlwind of teams and games over the last week and a half. They've played a number of games against teams that have decided to rest their starters and star players including both the Warriors and Bucks. That trend continued against the Clippers as both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out on Sunday night.
Cavs Crush Clippers, Start Home Stand with Win
Nine days ago, the Cavaliers learned a valuable – albeit painful – lesson when the Golden State Warriors came to town and rested almost their entire starting lineup but still stole a victory from their stunned hosts. That was not going to be the case on Sunday. At...
“I don’t know if they’ve called Toronto and have had actual conversations about it,” Fischer said on his podcast featuring guest Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein and others have reported that Trent is viewed as the Raptors’ most likely trade candidate. Meanwhile, the Lakers...
The Philadelphia 76ers got a big win on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in a game that saw Joel Embiid outduel fellow center Nikola Jokic. Although the Sixers were able to pull off the win, they fell behind by double digits in the first half and by halftime they trailed by 15 points. The Sixers were able to rally back in the second half and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, they were only down by three points. It isn’t the first time the Sixers have battled back this season after trailing by double-digits and after the game Tobias Harris had a hilarious reaction pertaining to Doc Rivers after being asked how the team continues to fight back despite trailing big early as per Austin Krell of USA Today.
