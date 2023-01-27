ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

SCAA Tournament: Woodland storms back (with belief) in shocking comeback over Advance

DEXTER – There is belief and then there is borderline insanity. For the Woodland boy’s basketball team on Friday, its players and coaches never ceased in their conviction that the Cardinals could beat Advance in the third-place game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament, which minutes into the contest, was either an insane thought or ignorant, take your pick.
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney

UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Big second half propels Cape Central past Poplar Bluff

The Cape Central Tigers stayed perfect as they coasted by the Poplar Bluff Mules 69-48 on Friday at Cape Central High School. Both teams scuffled out of the gate as it was just 11-7 Tigers after one-quarter of play. “Bluff is physical and they got us in spots where we...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Jackson stumbles late in loss to Miller Career Academy

Clayton Ernst scored 17 points and Steven Schneider chipped in 14 points in Jackson’s defeat against Miller Career Academy, 62-54, on Friday in Jackson. “It was a well-played game,” Jackson head coach Kory Thoma said. “Miller Career, they’re very talented, they’re deep, they’re very athletic, they force us to do some things we haven’t done all year, and at the end, we had a two-point lead with about two and a half minutes to go. They had back-to-back three-pointers and we never recovered.”
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Epps has Doniphan girls rolling yet again

The Doniphan High School girl’s basketball squad has learned a lot over the four-plus seasons that Adam Epps has been leading it. The Donettes have learned how to handle tough tests on the court, and Epps has instructed his players on how to close out games successfully. “Doniphan is...
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

COLUMN: Redhawks are earning their fan support

In a town like Cape Girardeau, support at high school games comes standard, but support for the college teams must be earned. And recently, the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team has been earning their support. Scheduling-wise, it was a rough start to the season. The Redhawks didn’t have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Another winter weather advisory in effect after 3PM

This morning's winter weather advisory has expired, but a fresh one is set to go into effect again this afternoon through Tuesday morning. This morning, ice accumulations formed a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois that caused several slide-offs and accidents in Scott County on I-55. The Ohio River counties of western Kentucky were the southern fringe of the first advisory, and they will be a part of the northern half of this afternoon's version that will include a mix of sleet and snow, along with eventually more freezing rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kait 8

Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy