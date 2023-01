Jordan Pope made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Oregon State emerged with a 60-52 win over Colorado on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. Glenn Taylor Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12), which trailed by one at the half. The Beavers have won two of three following a six-game losing streak.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO