Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Wakefield, W-L teams earn sweeps in basketball
In all-Arlington varsity basketball games, the Washington-Liberty Generals swept the host Yorktown Patriots in girls and boys action, with each high-school team winning in overtime. The W-L girls won the opening game of the doubleheader, 41-40, in OT. In the boys later clash that evening of Jan. 24, W-L won...
SCAA boys hoops: Pittsford wins homecoming; Litchfield and the Academy cruise to wins
HILLSDALE COUNTY — The SCAA boys basketball teams in Hillsdale County had success and mixed results from their Friday night contests. Pittsford earned a thrilling homecoming victory over the Colon Magi. Litchfield scored 80 points to defeat Athens. Hillsdale Academy defeated a tough Camden-Frontier team for their eighth win of the season. Waldron earned their second win in a row against Climax-Scotts.
High school basketball: North Pitt edges SouthWest Edgecombe
BETHEL — Despite leading the entirety of Friday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference boys’ basketball clash, North Pitt was never able to pull away from a pesky SouthWest Edgecombe squad. That was until Zion Whichard found his spot behind the arc, as the Panther hit back-to-back 3s to stretch a five-point lead to 11. The Cougars were able to get back within six, but the cushion Whichard’s treys built proved...
Saturday's HS roundup: Howarth leads Exeter boys hockey to fourth straight win
EXETER - Callum Howarth had two goals and one assist as the Exeter High School boys hockey team skated past Bishop Brady/Merrimack Valley/Concord Christian Academy, 8-1 on Saturday in a Division I game at The Rinks. It was the fourth straight win for the Blue Hawks, who are now 6-4 on the season. ...
Comments / 0