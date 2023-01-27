BETHEL — Despite leading the entirety of Friday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference boys’ basketball clash, North Pitt was never able to pull away from a pesky SouthWest Edgecombe squad. That was until Zion Whichard found his spot behind the arc, as the Panther hit back-to-back 3s to stretch a five-point lead to 11. The Cougars were able to get back within six, but the cushion Whichard’s treys built proved...

BETHEL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO