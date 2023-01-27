ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale student from Pinckney wins Michigan Press Association scholarship

Meghan Schultz of Pinckney has been awarded a prestigious Michigan Press Association Foundation scholarship. In announcing the scholarships, the Michigan Press Association Foundation said of Schultz that “connecting with readers fosters her passion for knowing an audience well in order to honor them through her work. She is seeking to create technically excellent and beautiful stories that give something back to their audience.”
Washtenaw health officer gets seat on Trinity’s A2/Livingston board

Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County Health Officer, has been appointed to the Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston Board of Directors. Loveluck, whose nomination was formally approved by the Board in November 2022, began serving her three-year term earlier this month. The Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston Board includes representation...
