There are low-key independent films, and then there's something like "Sometimes I Think About Dying," which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Purposefully understated and emotionally numb, its energy level is so low, it's best enjoyed with a handful of Xanax. Still, though the movie's narrative is aimless and muted to a fault, it does offer Daisy Ridley a platform to display different talents than the ones she showcased in the action-packed "Star Wars" films that made her famous. Her extremely reserved character doesn't necessarily silence critics who have called her wooden, however. When all is said and done, "Sometimes I Think About Dying" is a pleasant enough office romance, but it ultimately isn't substantial enough to linger in viewers' minds long after it's over. Adapted from a 2019 short film of the same name, it also doesn't prove worthy of its expanded runtime.

1 HOUR AGO