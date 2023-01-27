Read full article on original website
Related
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding
Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
Jennifer Lopez's Plunging Blazer Is a Twist on the Traditional Pantsuit
No one loves a plunging moment like Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26, the triple threat shared glamorous throwback photos of herself on a set wearing a chic yet unconventional David Koma pantsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. Presumably styled by her...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld
Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
Prevention
See ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Stun in Dramatic Strapless Dress on the Red Carpet
Yellowstone is on hiatus until the summer, but that doesn't mean the hit show's stars are taking a break. The actors are hitting the red carpet for awards show season, and fans can't get enough. Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton, was in attendance at the 28th annual Critics...
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Sometimes I Think About Dying: Lifeless Romance
There are low-key independent films, and then there's something like "Sometimes I Think About Dying," which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Purposefully understated and emotionally numb, its energy level is so low, it's best enjoyed with a handful of Xanax. Still, though the movie's narrative is aimless and muted to a fault, it does offer Daisy Ridley a platform to display different talents than the ones she showcased in the action-packed "Star Wars" films that made her famous. Her extremely reserved character doesn't necessarily silence critics who have called her wooden, however. When all is said and done, "Sometimes I Think About Dying" is a pleasant enough office romance, but it ultimately isn't substantial enough to linger in viewers' minds long after it's over. Adapted from a 2019 short film of the same name, it also doesn't prove worthy of its expanded runtime.
Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us
"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.
Liza Weil Praises Gilmore Girls' Creators For Including Paris' Backstory
"Gilmore Girls," which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and ran from 2000 to 2007, focuses on the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), which is one of best friends as well as that of a parent-child. While the story centers on Lorelai and Rory, "Gilmore Girls" — and its small-town setting of Stars Hollow (which had some real-life inspiration behind it) — is also full of memorable supporting characters. There's Lorelai's parents, Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann), with whom Lorelai has a contentious relationship. There's Rory's best friend, Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), who feels the need to hide her passion for music from her strict mother, Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda). Then there's Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), the local diner owner and Lorelai's love interest.
Early Roles The That '90s Show Cast Might Not Want You To Know About
The Netflix series "That '90s Show" reunites cast members from "That '70s Show" with a whole new line-up of young players and moves the action to Point Place, Wisconsin during the George H.W. Bush/Bill Clinton years. For the OG "Show" cast, it's a chance to revisit beloved characters and bask in the series' evergreen popularity. For the new "Show" kids, the Netflix series offers a big career break on an IP with a built-in and devoted fanbase.
Are Garrett Hedlund And Sylvester Stallone From Tulsa King Friends In Real Life?
Whether you love Taylor Sheridan or can't seem to understand what all of the fuss is about regarding the "Yellowstone" creator, it's clear that his writing is precisely what a lot of television and film viewers are looking for. After all, Sheridan's many shows have become so ubiquitous as to put him in the same league as Ryan Murphy or Shonda Rhimes.
CNET
Super Bowl 2023 Ads So Far: See Spots Starring Bryan Cranston, Meghan Trainor, Kevin Bacon
The Super Bowl isn't just for football. It's a showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short commercials that are more like mini-movies. Celebrities abound, special effects dazzle, some ads zero in on...
Emilia Clarke's Mind Was Blown By The Experience Of Making Marvel's Secret Invasion
Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2023, starting the year strong with Angela Bassett scoring the MCU's first Oscar nomination. Outside of awards season, the MCU officially enters Phase 5 with the release of numerous movies and TV shows on the horizon. One of the most anticipated projects...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie
After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
Small Details You Probably Missed In I Am Legend
In the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend," Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a former military virologist living in what remains of New York City after the catastrophic collapse of civilization resulting from a deadly virus outbreak. He is immune to the virus and is the last survivor left alive, or so he thinks at the start of the film. Safety is never a guarantee, as he has to contend with former humans who have been mutated by the virus into creatures known as Darkseekers. Though mistaken by some as zombies (as in this NPR review), they are actually closer to being vampires in origin and have also been called hemocytes.
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0