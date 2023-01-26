Read full article on original website
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
US News and World Report
Voters to Make Choices in 4 Vacant Georgia Legislative Seats
ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in three Georgia House districts and one state Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. Two contests will be decided Tuesday, while two contests with three or more candidates could go to Feb. 28 runoffs if no one wins a majority.
US News and World Report
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
