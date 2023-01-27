Read full article on original website
Barclays Turns Bullish on European Banks, Downgrades Utilities
(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
British EV Startup Arrival to Lay off Half Its Staff, Names Insider as CEO
(Reuters) -Britain's Arrival SA said it was laying off 50% of its employees in a move that will help halve its cash operating expenses, as the electric-vehicle startup tries to ride out a cash crunch threatening its survival in the competitive market. The move announced on Monday underscores the pressure...
Facebook Seeks to Block $3.7 Billion UK Mass Action Over Market Dominance
LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data. Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group,...
Fed Takes Center Stage This Week as Economy Gets First Jobs Report of 2023
The Federal Reserve meets starting Tuesday for its first gathering of 2023 to consider raising interest rates. Expectations are overwhelming that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point, the smallest amount in 11 months after the fastest and most aggressive series of hikes in decades. The meeting comes as numerous measures of inflation have shown prices rising at the lowest pace since November 2021.
Mastercard, Binance Launching Prepaid Card in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc and Binance said on Monday they are lauching a prepaid card in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, as part of the crypto giant's efforts to "broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto". According to a statement, the so-called Binance Card is currently in...
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Russia Seeks 'New Level' of China Ties
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February. "We are convinced that the potential for...
Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review
(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
Under-Funded WHO Seeks 'Reinforced' Role in Global Health at Key Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will push at its board meeting this week for an expanded role in tackling the next global health emergency after COVID-19, but is still seeking answers on how to fund it, according to health policy experts. The Geneva meeting sets the programme for...
Adani Firms Lose $65 Billion in Value as U.S. Short-Seller Battle Escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values. Led by Asia's richest man Gautam...
Danish Government Proposes to Spend $337 Million on Inflation Aid Package
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's government proposes to spend 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($337 million) on an economic aid package aimed at softening the blow from high inflation, Denmark's finance ministry said on Monday. "There are Danish families with children and pensioners who are under severe financial pressure and clearly feel...
Lebanon's Top Christian Cleric Says Judge Probing Port Blast Must Be Allowed to Pursue Truth
AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric called on Sunday for the judge struggling to investigate the Beirut port explosion to be able to pursue his work and get help from any outside authority to pinpoint those responsible for the devastating blast. Long-simmering tensions over the investigation have boiled over...
Italy, Lufthansa sign letter of intent over ITA minority stake sale
ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury on Friday said it had signed a letter of intent with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) over the sale of a minority stake in state-owned airline ITA Airways, paving the way for negotiations with German carrier.
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...
