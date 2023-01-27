Read full article on original website
Quartz
Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?
Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Russian oligarchs invest in US commercial real estate, bypassing sanctions as feds warn banks
The Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned banks to be on the lookout for Russian oligarchs trying to evade sanctions by investing in U.S. commercial real estate.
US News and World Report
China's 2022 Smartphone Sales Plunge to Lowest Level in a Decade
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales endured a record fall in 2022, tumbling 13% to their lowest level in a decade as COVID controls and a slowing economy sapped consumer appetite, data from third-party research firms showed. The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million...
US News and World Report
EU Warns of 'Unfair' Chinese Subsidies in Green Deal Plan - Draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
US News and World Report
Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review
(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
US News and World Report
Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St Lower at Start of Big Market Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The tech sector slumped 1.7%, with most sectors trading lower....
US News and World Report
Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China
(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
zycrypto.com
What To Expect As Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed Is Set To Go Live
COTI reveals that Djed is set for mainnet launch this week. The long-anticipated algorithmic stablecoin is poised to drive new adoption to the Cardano network. Djed, the flagship Cardano blockchain native overcollateralized stablecoin, is set to launch this week. COTI, the layer 1 blockchain network that jointly developed Djed with Cardano core developers IOG, unveiled new details of the launch.
Ramit Sethi Says Leveraging Should Not Be a Goal for the 'Average Investor.' Here's Why
What works for you can also work against you.
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
China’s swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...
