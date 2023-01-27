ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?

Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Markets Insider

Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.

The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report

China's 2022 Smartphone Sales Plunge to Lowest Level in a Decade

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales endured a record fall in 2022, tumbling 13% to their lowest level in a decade as COVID controls and a slowing economy sapped consumer appetite, data from third-party research firms showed. The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million...
US News and World Report

EU Warns of 'Unfair' Chinese Subsidies in Green Deal Plan - Draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
US News and World Report

Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
US News and World Report

Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St Lower at Start of Big Market Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The tech sector slumped 1.7%, with most sectors trading lower....
US News and World Report

Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China

(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
zycrypto.com

What To Expect As Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed Is Set To Go Live

COTI reveals that Djed is set for mainnet launch this week. The long-anticipated algorithmic stablecoin is poised to drive new adoption to the Cardano network. Djed, the flagship Cardano blockchain native overcollateralized stablecoin, is set to launch this week. COTI, the layer 1 blockchain network that jointly developed Djed with Cardano core developers IOG, unveiled new details of the launch.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy