The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
Everywhere you look, the economy is in a deep freeze. But does that mean a recession is coming?
From the IPO market and Venture Capital to housing and energy infrastructure, the U.S. economy is frozen—for now. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) After years of cheap money helped fuel the rise of speculative investing and profitless business models in the U.S. over...
Motley Fool
The Federal Reserve Likes to Keep Inflation at 2%. But Will We Ever Get Back There?
The answer? Possibly…but not anytime soon. As of December 2022, annual inflation sat at 6.5%. It's an improvement from a recent peak of 9.1%, but it's a far cry from where the Fed wants to be. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been battering consumers for well over...
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
If management can hit its restructuring goals and a long cycle of investment in the industry plays out, then this equipment and services company is set to benefit.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
2 Stocks That Could Hit All-Time Highs in 2023
One of these stocks would have to rise 86% to do it -- but I wouldn't be surprised if it did.
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
If a Recession Hits in 2023, Should You Keep Using Your Credit Cards?
The quick answer? It depends what you're using them for.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
A 2023 Recession Is Coming, Say 81% of Middle-Income Americans. Are They Right?
It's easy to see why so many think that way.
Motley Fool
This Major Bank Will Stop Making Personal Loans. Here's Why
One personal loan option may no longer be on the table for you. Goldman Sachs is exiting the personal loan space to focus on other initiatives. If you have a personal loan through the banking giant, stay tuned for details, but don't assume your balance is forgiven. If you need...
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Cloudflare and Fiverr are category-leading companies that could deliver incredible rebound returns.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
US News and World Report
Fed's Words in Focus as Markets Bet Rate Hikes Will Soon End
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases" ahead for...
