msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
S.Korea Considers Early Easing of COVID Visa Curbs on Travellers From China - Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister suggested on Tuesday that COVID visa restrictions on travellers from China could be lifted earlier than scheduled if infections ease, as the travel and tourism sectors hope for a rebound in visitors. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Seoul could consider lifting the restriction...
China Foreign Minister Seeks Stronger Economic Ties With Saudi Arabia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday. Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion...
China Slams Czech President-Elect Over Phone Call With Taiwan President
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned a phone call between Czech President-elect Petr Pavel and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen, accusing Pavel of going back on his word and lacking credibility. Tsai held a call with Pavel on Monday, a diplomatic breakthrough for the China-claimed island, which has...
Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China
(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Oil Falls as Rate Hikes Loom and Russian Flows Stay Strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
JPMorgan Reviews Oversight of Traders Amid Boom in Financial Markets - Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with KPMG to improve how the U.S. bank supervises its traders, sources with knowledge of the review told Reuters, as Wall Street wrestles with how to spot potential wrongdoing during a securities trading boom. KPMG is reviewing JPMorgan’s oversight of traders...
Indonesia Finds Local Trader Forged Ingredient Label in Probe of Cough Syrup Deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St to Lower Close as Big Market Week Kicks Off
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes sank on Monday, weighed down by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The heavyweight tech sector dropped 1.9% while energy shed 2.3%,...
Philippines to Offer Value-Added Tax Refund to Foreign Tourists by 2024
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
UK's Johnson Matthey Joins Hands With Plug Power for Hydrogen Tech
(Reuters) -Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it had entered into a hydrogen technology partnership with U.S.-based Plug Power as the British chemicals firm shifts focus to green hydrogen and emission-control catalysts. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen - a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from...
Under-Funded WHO Seeks 'Reinforced' Role in Global Health at Key Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will push at its board meeting this week for an expanded role in tackling the next global health emergency after COVID-19, but is still seeking answers on how to fund it, according to health policy experts. The Geneva meeting sets the programme for...
