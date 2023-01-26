Read full article on original website
Oil Falls on Rate Hike Worries, Russian Export Flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
Exxon Smashes Western Oil Majors' Earnings Record With $56 Billion Profit for 2022
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted a $56 billion profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their...
IMF Lifts 2023 Growth Forecast on China Reopening, Strength in U.S., Europe
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions. The IMF said global growth...
China Foreign Minister Seeks Stronger Economic Ties With Saudi Arabia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday. Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
Boeing to Add 737 MAX Production Line as It Plans Output Boost
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co told employees on Monday that it will add a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, in mid-2024 as it plans to ramp up deliveries of its best-selling plane. Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email reviewed by Reuters that the...
Philippines to Offer Value-Added Tax Refund to Foreign Tourists by 2024
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow...
Brazil's Lula Cold-Shoulders Germany's Scholz on Ukraine Support
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said Moscow made a mistake invading Ukraine, but speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he kept clear of condemning the Russian attack. It was the third time on his South American tour that Scholz failed to rally strong...
Boeing's 747, the Original Jumbo Jet, Prepares for Final Send-Off
SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes. The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version...
