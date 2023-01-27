Read full article on original website
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
A 2023 Recession Is Coming, Say 81% of Middle-Income Americans. Are They Right?
It's easy to see why so many think that way.
Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
Everywhere you look, the economy is in a deep freeze. But does that mean a recession is coming?
From the IPO market and Venture Capital to housing and energy infrastructure, the U.S. economy is frozen—for now. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) After years of cheap money helped fuel the rise of speculative investing and profitless business models in the U.S. over...
Barclays Turns Bullish on European Banks, Downgrades Utilities
(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
Fed's Words in Focus as Markets Bet Rate Hikes Will Soon End
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases" ahead for...
The Federal Reserve Likes to Keep Inflation at 2%. But Will We Ever Get Back There?
The answer? Possibly…but not anytime soon.
CNBC
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66...
Apple, Amazon earnings, jobs data and Fed decision top week ahead
The Fed's February meeting as well as earnings from automakers, oil companies and tech companies, including the biggie, Apple, will steer financial markets this week.
Inflation cools further ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting
Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5-percent annual…
GDP report reveals ominous Great Depression warning sign not seen since 1932
The latest GDP report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis tells us that the U.S. economy is slowing down. While the Biden White House wants to spin the numbers, they are not good.
EU Warns of 'Unfair' Chinese Subsidies in Green Deal Plan - Draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
UK Treasury chief: Tax cuts must wait for inflation to fall
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief said Friday that taming inflation is more important than cutting taxes, resisting calls from some in the governing Conservative Party for immediate tax breaks for businesses and voters. At a speech in London, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said “the best...
Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St Lower at Start of Big Market Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The tech sector slumped 1.7%, with most sectors trading lower....
Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China
(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review
(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
thecentersquare.com
Republican U.S. senators file bill to end China's Permanent Normal Trade Status
(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators filed a bill on Friday to end China’s Permanent Normal Trade Status (PNTR), citing concerns over American job losses and human rights abuses overseas. The China Trade Relations Act, which would strip China of its PNTR, was filed by U.S. Sens....
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
China’s swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back.
With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
