Axios

Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
US News and World Report

Barclays Turns Bullish on European Banks, Downgrades Utilities

(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
US News and World Report

Fed's Words in Focus as Markets Bet Rate Hikes Will Soon End

(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases" ahead for...
CNBC

Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66...
The Hill

Inflation cools further ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting

Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5-percent annual…
US News and World Report

EU Warns of 'Unfair' Chinese Subsidies in Green Deal Plan - Draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
The Associated Press

UK Treasury chief: Tax cuts must wait for inflation to fall

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief said Friday that taming inflation is more important than cutting taxes, resisting calls from some in the governing Conservative Party for immediate tax breaks for businesses and voters. At a speech in London, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said “the best...
US News and World Report

Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St Lower at Start of Big Market Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The tech sector slumped 1.7%, with most sectors trading lower....
US News and World Report

Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China

(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
US News and World Report

Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
US News and World Report

With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets

(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...

