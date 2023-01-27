Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, Feed McDonald's Sales in Q4
Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation __ particularly in Europe __ will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at...
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming It Sold Tokens Illegally
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by Coinbase Global Inc customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of selling unregistered securities and failing to register as a broker-dealer. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said customers who transacted on the Coinbase and...
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
Dollar Plunges as Fed Says Disinflation Now in Play
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on...
