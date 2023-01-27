BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Three sloth bears have died of cold after being left in a plane stranded by snow and ice in Liege airport, Belgian newspaper SudInfo reported on Monday. A total of nine sloth bears were on the plane, which was en route from Peru to Qatar, before being stuck in transit at the airport in Liege, in Grâce-Hollogne, Belgium, according to SudInfo.

