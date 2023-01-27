Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
The second richest man in Hawaii
eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early trading. Tesla...
US News and World Report
Sanofi to Let Go of Staff at Vaccine Plants in India as Part of Review
(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract. The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to...
US News and World Report
With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
US News and World Report
Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China
(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
US News and World Report
Adani Firms Lose $65 Billion in Value as U.S. Short-Seller Battle Escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values. Led by Asia's richest man Gautam...
