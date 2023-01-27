ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Guilty Verdict in 2013 Killing of Vietnam Vet Out for a Run

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The man charged with killing a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran and retired postal worker who was out for his morning run in a Rhode Island park nearly a decade ago was found guilty on Friday by a judge who rejected the suspect's mental illness defense. Michael...
WARWICK, RI
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Objects to Tighter Bail, Says Prosecutors 'Sandbagged' Him

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light." The lawyers were responding...
Israel Seals Home of Palestinian Synagogue Shooter as Netanyahu Vows Crackdown

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to...
Lebanon's Top Christian Cleric Says Judge Probing Port Blast Must Be Allowed to Pursue Truth

AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric called on Sunday for the judge struggling to investigate the Beirut port explosion to be able to pursue his work and get help from any outside authority to pinpoint those responsible for the devastating blast. Long-simmering tensions over the investigation have boiled over...
Haitian Children Are Vulnerable in Capital's Violence, UNICEF Says

(Reuters) - More than one million Haitian children are under constant threat of violence in the area of the capital Port-au-Prince because of chronic lawlessness, the regional director of children's agency UNICEF said on Friday. UNICEF last year warned that Haitian children are threatened by malnutrition, armed violence, and an...

