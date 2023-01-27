Read full article on original website
China's Shenghong Holdings to Invest $4.5 Billion in Energy Battery Factory, Research Unit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Shenghong Holdings Group signed a contract on Tuesday to invest 30.6 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in an energy storage battery gigafactory and a new energy battery research facility in the eastern city of Zhangjiagang. The Suzhou city government announced the pact on its official social media...
Exclusive-Venezuela Tightens Oil Prepayment Rules, Documents Show
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA is toughening terms for buyers after a month-long halt to most exports of crude and fuel, demanding prepayment ahead of loadings in either cash, goods or services, company documents showed. PDVSA's new Chief Executive Pedro Tellechea put the move in place this...
Mobile Phone, PC Shipments to Fall Again in 2023, Gartner Says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shipments of personal computers and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, with phone shipments slumping to a decade low, IT research firm Gartner said on Tuesday. Mobile phone shipments are projected to fall 4% to 1.34 billion units in 2023,...
S.Korea Considers Early Easing of COVID Visa Curbs on Travellers From China - Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister suggested on Tuesday that COVID visa restrictions on travellers from China could be lifted earlier than scheduled if infections ease, as the travel and tourism sectors hope for a rebound in visitors. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Seoul could consider lifting the restriction...
Honda and Sony's Afeela Motors Wants Decade-Long Leases
Afeela, an electric brand created by the Sony and Honda joint venture officially known as Sony Honda Mobility, is considering 10-year leases. The Afeela EV brand was unveiled with an EV prototype at CES in January 2023. Sony Honda Mobility Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno told the media that because...
Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
U.S. Says FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Needs Limits on Communications, Asset Access
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday urged a judge to reject Sam Bankman-Fried's claim it went too far by insisting that the indicted founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange be banned from contacting his former colleagues. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in...
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Samsung to Keep up Chip Investment, Undeterred by 8-Year-Low Profit
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday indicated it has no plan to cut investment in chips this year, even as a weak global economy condemns the industry to its worst downturn in over a decade. The guidance bucks a broader industry trend to scale back...
Indonesia Finds Local Trader Forged Ingredient Label in Probe of Cough Syrup Deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
China Foreign Minister Seeks Stronger Economic Ties With Saudi Arabia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday. Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion...
WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, but Sees Hope Ahead
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
