Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Disability Community Space program coordinator resigns with no replacement, leaving its future uncertain

The Disability Community (DisCo) Space program coordinator resigned with no replacement in November 2022, leaving disability advocates uncertain of the space’s future. The DisCo space, which officially opened in February 2022 after years of student advocacy, was created to be a space where students with disabilities can find community and celebrate their identities.
Stanford swarms Yellow Jackets, advances in ITA Regionals

No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) claimed a nail-biting victory against Georgia Tech (5-1, 0-0 ACC) at the Taube Family Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinal paved their way to a tightly contested 4-3 win over the Yellow Jackets to advance to the next round of the ITA regionals.
Men’s Basketball dominates Rival Golden Bears, tallies fourth straight win

The Stanford men’s basketball team (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) defeated the California Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8 Pac-12) 75-46 in dominant fashion in Maples Pavilion on Saturday night. With the win, the team avenges its 22-point loss to Cal earlier this season. Early in the game, Stanford received significant looks off...
