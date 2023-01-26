Read full article on original website
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
SIA Comments: Export Controls Should Protect National Security Without Undermining Innovation
SIA has long supported export control policy that safeguards national security without unduly harming the commercial innovation that is essential to America’s economy, national security, and technological leadership. Consistent with these longstanding efforts, SIA recently submitted detailed public comments regarding significant new semiconductor export control rules released on Oct. 7 by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
New Functions Increase Cost-Efficiency and Energy-Efficiency in Wave Soldering Processes
SEHO North America, Inc., a worldwide leading supplier of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, is one of the most innovative companies in the industry. Some of these innovations are aimed at taking cost-efficiency and energy-efficiency in the wave soldering process to a new level. New pulsar...
Scanfil invests in the Sieradz factory manufacturing capacity
Scanfil has decided to invest in new manufacturing technology in Sieradz, Poland. The investment includes a new electronics production line and warehousing automation. The total investment is about EUR 6 million. In addition, Scanfil will initiate a plan to expand the existing factory with the additional manufacturing building of approximately...
China’s Smartphone Market Fell 13.2% to a Decade Low in 2022, IDC Reports
SINGAPORE – According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 285.8 million smartphones shipped in China in 2022, down 13.2% year-on-year (YoY) to below the 300 million mark for the first time in ten years. In 4Q22, the market declined 12.6% YoY to 72.9 million units. Both full-year...
