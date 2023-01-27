BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

