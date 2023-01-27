Read full article on original website
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
This Week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 30, 2010 — Bob Huggins’ third Mountaineer men’s basketball squad (31-7) broke a four-game losing streak to Louisville by overcoming an 11-point deficit with 6:57 remaining to triumph over the Cardinals 77-74 before a crowd of 12,471 fans at the WVU Coliseum. Da’Sean Butler, who scored West Virginia’s last five points including a short jumper with six seconds left, finished with 27 points. Kevin Jones (16 points, five boards) and Devin Ebanks (11 rebounds, nine points and four assists) also starred for the Mountaineers.
Sarver selected for GSU Barr Professional Development Award
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University Associate Professor of Business Dr. Mark Sarver has been selected to receive the 2022 Pete and Betsy Barr Professional Development Award. The award, which was first established in 2010 by former GSU President and First Lady Drs. Peter and Betsy Barr,...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Jimmy Bell Erik Stevenson Kedrian Johnson Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson note that a "back to the wall" mentality may have helped in their win over Auburn.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins went to a bigger lineup to combat some of Auburn's height, and noted that it was just a matter of time before Erik Stevenson broke out of his shooting slump.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game.
Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
Edwards earns ICMA Credentialed Manager designation
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Edwards, city manager of the city of Shinnston, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Edwards is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
Michael Dennis O'Leary
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brian O’Leary.
WVU Dept. of Ophthalmology acquires state-of-the-art technology for simulation lab
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, West Virginia University’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences installed two pieces of new, state-of-the-art equipment in its simulation lab, giving students and residents the best firsthand training experience they can get before they even operate on a human patient. Residency...
Police: Clarksburg, West Virginia, man uses force to rob woman of purse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Clarksburg man has been accused of using force to rob a female acquaintance of her purse. Eric Brent Digman remained jailed Monday on the $10,000 cash-or-surety bond set by Harrison Magistrate Mike Weiss over the weekend.
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
