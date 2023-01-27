Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Longmont police report: Jan. 29, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Male arrested in Boulder-area stabbing and auto theft
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers arrested 27-year-old Michael Chunn in Denver following a string of incidents that occurred in Boulder County spanning from the late evening hours of Jan. 24 into the morning hours of Jan. 25. Chunn, a resident of Gunbarrel, located in unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado, was transported...
Northwest Rail Peak Service Study hosts open houses
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is hosting two public in-person open houses that will provide information about the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study, including the locations of proposed commuter rail stations between Longmont and Denver. The first open house will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Hampton Inn &...
Egg prices hurting local Longmont restaurants
The dramatic rise in egg prices has not been easy for Steve Gaibler, who owns two breakfast restaurants in Longmont and Niwot. Eggs are his number one purchase at the two Garden Gate Cafe locations, buying nearly a million eggs every year. Gaibler said he’s seen prices go up roughly 450%.
Longmont road closure
Rothrock Place between Martin and Lashley streets will be closed starting Monday. The area will undergo the installation of new gas services by Xcel Energy. The construction is expected to last until Feb. 3 and will only occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Some on-stree parking restrictions will be enforced.
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett
A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Good morning, Longmont!
Clouds; cold with a little snow at times, up to 1"; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Clouds breaking with a little snow, mainly early; frigid; storm total 1-3"; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Tuesday. 26 °F. Plenty of sunshine. Tuesday Night. 7 °F...
Longmont company raises $42M in financing for autonomous mower
Longmont company Scythe Robotics has secured $42 million in financing for production of its zero-emissions autonomous mowers, the business announced Tuesday. The company’s Scythe M.52 mower aims to help commercial landscape contractors become more sustainable — each gas-powered mower produces, in one hour, the same emissions as a car driving 300 miles, said Billy Otteman, Scythe Robotics’ director of marketing.
Longmont utility billing security drawn into question
Longmont utility user information is not as secure as best practices would suggest it should be. The city of Longmont allows residents to visit its homepage, click on the “Pay My Utility Bill” button and log into their Longmont utility account. Users who forget their passwords need only...
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
FEMA flood recovery completed on Boulder County open space
Nearly 10 years after seven days of severe flooding decimated parks and open space in Boulder County, the department has completed the $20 million worth of recovery projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Over the course of recovery, parks and open space completed more than $40 million worth...
Michael Peter Chornack
Michael (Mike) Peter Chornack was born December 10, 1950, in Ashland, PA to Peter P. Chornack and Alice Rosina Chornack. He passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Boulder, CO. Mike graduated from Meadville High School in 1968 and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree (Geology) from Edinboro State College...
Veronica Maria Trent
Veronica M Trent, age 92, of Loveland died on January 21, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1930, in Klagenfurt, Austria. She came to Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Indiana Business College with a Sr. Secretarial degree. She was employed by Delco Electronics, GM Division, in Kokomo Indiana until she retired in 1987. She and her sister Tina enjoyed travelling and one of their most favorite places to visit was the island of Maui. They made numerous friends on the island and fell in love with the culture, music, and hula. They settled in Loveland, Colorado in 1994 where she continued to work part-time at the Wexford Retirement Home and even started learning hula! Veronica loved meeting people and was a member of the MVP Church in Loveland.
Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards
JANUARY 29, 1928 – JANUARY 20, 2023. Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards, age 94, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. HWY 287, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.
Marilyn F. Cunningham
June 29, 1928 - January 19, 2023. Marilyn Frances Tarr Cunningham of Loveland, Colorado, passed away January 19, 2023 at her home at Bethesda Gardens in Loveland. Marilyn was born to Paul and Katherine Caroline (Heuer) Tarr in Gothenburg, Nebraska on June 29, 1928. She grew up on farms south of Arnold, Nebraska, and attended the Anderson and Mackley schools where she completed the 8th grade.
Longmont Meals on Wheels serves 3 million meals
Since its beginning in 1969, Longmont’s Meal on Wheels program has delivered food to homebound individuals in the community. On Feb. 8, the nonprofit will celebrate its 3 millionth delivery. According to Feeding America, one in every 15 older adults in America face hunger. In 2020, that meant 5.2...
