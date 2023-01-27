Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks at Flames: Stauber shuts down the Flames in 5-1 win

Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Kevin and Troy Murray breakdown goalie Jaxson Stauber’s solid performance in net for the Hawks. Later on, hear postgame reaction from forwards Luke Philp, Jason Dickinson, Colin Blackwell, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip Saturday, January 28th to face the Edmonton Oilers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Kevin Powell’s pregame show and then Joe Brand with Troy Murray on the call at 9:00pm.

