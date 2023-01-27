Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
seventeen.com
Swifties Think Taylor's "Lavender Haze" Music Video Drop Is a Direct Response to John Mayer
So, yesterday John Mayer was minding his own business and decided to hop on Twitter and announce that he's going on tour in 2023, musing, "Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…"
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Dolly Parton Almost Wrecked Her Car When She Heard This Whitney Houston Song
Dolly Parton said she needed to pull over after hearing Whitney Houston's version of 'I Will Always Love You' because she nearly wrecked her car she was so struck by the rendition.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
Elle
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping
Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Robyn Lawley Shares Her Favorite SI Swimsuit Photos Over the Years
The model made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2015.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift
It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
Niall Horan Is Learning to ‘Follow My Heart’ as He Announces Comeback Single ‘Heaven’
NH3 is officially coming! On Thursday, Niall Horan announced that he’ll be finally dropping his single “Heaven,” the first taste of solo music from Horan in nearly three years, on Feb. 17. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan says about the song. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.” “The chorus of this song is saying that what I...
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man (Taylor’s Version)’ (Kelly’s Version)
Red (Taylor’s Version) arrived with a selection of new songs from the vault, including the country ballad “Better Man” — and on the latest episode of the Kelly Clarkson show, the host selected the track as the latest pick for her Kellyoke singing segment. Clarkson’s version of the record was backed by her in-house band, the whole performance crew decked out in football jerseys. Initially written to be included on Red, released in 2012, “Better Man” eventually landed in the hands of country music group Little Big Town, who shared their version in 2016. In 2018, they were awarded Best...
hypebeast.com
Rosalía Drops English-Spanish Track "LLYLM"
Rosalía has dropped off her first new track of the year, “LLYLM.” The single, which Rosialía produced in collaboration with David Rodriguez, Dylan Patrice and Noah Goldstein, is short for “Lie Like You Love Me.”. The Spanish singer first teased the new song on TikTok,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Oscar nomination with a tease for her next one in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Playing the Clown Prince of Crime or his longtime love interest Harley Quinn in live-action has proven to be the domain of a certain caliber of star, something Lady Gaga would have been keenly aware of when she boarded Todd Phillips’ hotly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. Heath Ledger...
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’
Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury? “Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my...
TheWrap
