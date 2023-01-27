Read full article on original website
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. As the CEO and creative director of design firm Zio & Sons, the founder of luxury real-estate listing source This Old Hudson, and an associate broker at Houlihan Lawrence, Anthony D’Argenzio knows what details make a house feel like a home—and also what details add value to a property. Good lighting is a nonnegotiable for D’Argenzio. “When you’re moving, fixtures are something that typically stay in a home, which I don’t think a lot of people realize,” says the seasoned renovator. “If it’s done right, lighting lasts a very long time and it does improve your property value.” Not wanting to keep people in the dark (literally), D’Argenzio teamed up with fellow Hudson Valley–based maker Mitzi to create a line of fixtures with nostalgic silhouettes, clean lines, and intricate finishes, and it’s available to shop starting today.
