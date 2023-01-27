We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. As the CEO and creative director of design firm Zio & Sons, the founder of luxury real-estate listing source This Old Hudson, and an associate broker at Houlihan Lawrence, Anthony D’Argenzio knows what details make a house feel like a home—and also what details add value to a property. Good lighting is a nonnegotiable for D’Argenzio. “When you’re moving, fixtures are something that typically stay in a home, which I don’t think a lot of people realize,” says the seasoned renovator. “If it’s done right, lighting lasts a very long time and it does improve your property value.” Not wanting to keep people in the dark (literally), D’Argenzio teamed up with fellow Hudson Valley–based maker Mitzi to create a line of fixtures with nostalgic silhouettes, clean lines, and intricate finishes, and it’s available to shop starting today.

