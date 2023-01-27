Storrs, Conn. - Last weekend at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge senior pole vaulter Travis Snyder broke the school record in UConn program history. Snyder jumped 5.47m which puts him at the top of the leaderboard in the Indoor Pole Vault. He improved his previous broken school record from last year when he jumped 5.40m at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Each meet this season; Snyder has gotten close to breaking the record hovering around the 5.40m mark. At the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge last weekend, he finished first in the event. His new record now puts him at No. 13 in all of NCAA.

