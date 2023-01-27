ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

University of Connecticut

Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week

NEW YORK – UConn women's basketball junior forward was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after helping the Huskies to a 3-0 week, the league announced Monday. Edwards averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and .564 shooting. Against DePaul last Monday, she tallied 23 points, 10...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Griffin leads No. 5 UConn over No. 21 Villanova, 63-58

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points, and No. 5 UConn topped No. 21 Villanova 63-58 on Sunday. Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies (20-2, 12-0 Big East) in the team's 13th straight win. Maddy...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
University of Connecticut

Travis Snyder Breaks School Record at Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge

Storrs, Conn. - Last weekend at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge senior pole vaulter Travis Snyder broke the school record in UConn program history. Snyder jumped 5.47m which puts him at the top of the leaderboard in the Indoor Pole Vault. He improved his previous broken school record from last year when he jumped 5.40m at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Each meet this season; Snyder has gotten close to breaking the record hovering around the 5.40m mark. At the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge last weekend, he finished first in the event. His new record now puts him at No. 13 in all of NCAA.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

No. 5 UConn, No. 21 Villanova to Face off Sunday

STORRS, Conn. – The fifth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (19-2, 11-0 BIG EAST) plays its fourth game in nine days when the Huskies host No. 21 Villanova (18-3, 9-1) Sunday at 2 p.m. in the XL Center. The game will air on CBS Sports Network and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN).
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
University of Connecticut

UConn Again with Record-Breaking Results at Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut track & field teams took on the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge on Friday and Saturday with proud results to look back on. Both the men and women continue to put up strong performances with personal bests and top marks. In total, there...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Falls to New Hampshire

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to New Hampshire by a score of 3-0 Sunday afternoon. UConn now stands at 16-10-3 overall and 10-9-3 in Hockey East action. UNH would take two out of three games in the season series. Period 1: Both defenses...
