elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
yaktrinews.com
Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
KIMA TV
Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras
GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
KIMA TV
Wapato man arrested during traffic stop in Oregon found with 10 lbs. of meth
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Wapato man has been arrested after he was found with 10 pounds of meth, 3 pounds of heroin, and 1 pound of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Oregon, according to Oregon State Police. Officers say an SUV was stopped on Highway 97 near...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
KIMA TV
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
FOX 11 and 41
Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court following the retirement of Judge David Elofson. Elofson is retiring in the first week of February, according to the press release from Inslee’s office. Inslee is appointing...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
FOX 11 and 41
Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland firefighter's childhood friend could be a match for a kidney donation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - On New Year's Day, we spoke with Captain Ray Newton of Benton County Fire District 4. Captain Newton has polycystic kidney disease and at that time he was looking for a donor. While Captain Newton is still looking for a donor, he might have one sooner...
Subway Restaurants in Yakima are No Longer Taking National Coupons
Suppose you find yourself at a local area Subway sometime in the near future because you can't live without those delectable meatball subs or the infamous Subway Club. In that case, they have signs posted both on the doors as well as inside the store at the counter that they are no longer accepting coupons.
FOX 11 and 41
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
97 Rock
