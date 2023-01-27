ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tragedies like Yakima Circle K shooting may fall through legislative cracks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people just going about their day were shot dead at a Yakima Circle K on Tuesday because they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawmakers responded with thoughts and prayers, but that’s not enough for the victims’ loved ones, including Monique Ramos, who lost her uncle Roy Knoeb Jr. in the shooting.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras

GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
GRANDVIEW, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
98.3 The KEY

Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons

The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court following the retirement of Judge David Elofson. Elofson is retiring in the first week of February, according to the press release from Inslee’s office. Inslee is appointing...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 11 and 41

Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
ELLENSBURG, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy