Full list of appointed City Council member applicants now online
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Twenty people have applied to fill the seat of former City Counselor Sena Magill. The deadline was 5 p.m. Jan 30. Nine of the 20 applicants’ look to have made it just under the wire, as their names were not posted until after 6 p.m.
Deeds has Bert Ellis’ name removed from Senate confirmation list
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The embattled pick of a South Carolina businessman to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors is not making the cut at this point in the state Senate. Since Governor Youngkin chose Bert Ellis for the board, student council and the Cavalier Daily student newspaper have called for his rejection in light of a trip he made to the Lawn several years ago with a razor blade to remove what he deemed offensive language a student had posted on a door.
Body recovered from Rockfish River
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers returned again to the Rockfish River in Nelson County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., the divers recovered one of the two missing bodies. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
Charlottesville Police investigating fatal Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating the 2nd shooting in the Fifeville neighborhood within a week, this one fatal. Officers were called shortly after 9:30 Saturday night on a shots fired report in the 1100 block of Grove Street. Officers arrived and found a single individual inside a parked SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.
