CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The embattled pick of a South Carolina businessman to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors is not making the cut at this point in the state Senate. Since Governor Youngkin chose Bert Ellis for the board, student council and the Cavalier Daily student newspaper have called for his rejection in light of a trip he made to the Lawn several years ago with a razor blade to remove what he deemed offensive language a student had posted on a door.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO