G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate. “Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne...
KSAT 12
Family of Maria Llamas confirms remains found in 2021 positively identified as missing loved one
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Maria Jesus Llamas says the skull found near the Poteet Flea Market in 2021, where her purse had been found a month after her disappearance, matched Llamas’ DNA. Margie Llamas, Maria Llamas’ daughter, confirmed the match via a Facebook post, saying, “We...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open
Interest has swirled around a potential opening date for the site, which sits on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
seguintoday.com
The cookies are here! The cookies are here!
(Seguin) – Get your tastebuds ready because it’s Girl Scout cookie time. Cookies are now in the hands of local Girl Scouts. That’s according to local troop leader Denise Crettenden. Crettenden says a shipment of 5,000 cookies arrived in Seguin just a few days ago. “We have...
DNA confirms skull found near Poteet Flea Market is woman who went missing six years ago
SAN ANTONIO — DNA has confirmed that a human skull found back in Sept. 2021 near the Poteet Flea Market belongs to Maria Jesus Llamas who went missing over six years ago, according to a Facebook page. The post says the family received DNA confirmation of the remains Saturday...
Opie was adopted, then abandoned again | Forgotten Friends
BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Opie is a 9-month-old Tuxedo cat who was adopted from the Bulverde...
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
DNA confirms skull found in San Antonio is woman who vanished in 2016, family says
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a Texas woman who vanished more than five years ago said DNA confirmed that a skull found near a San Antonio flea market belonged to the missing mother and grandmother. In a Facebook post, Maria Jesus Llamas’ said the skull, found near the...
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San Antonio
Everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the food-eating challenges. For those of you who are competitive or perhaps want to achieve internet fame, then here are five food challenges to undertake in San Antonio.
Three young puppies covered in fleas found abandoned in box outside of SAPA!
SAN ANTONIO — Three young puppies were found abandoned in a box outside in the cold in front of San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) Saturday morning. When workers arrived at their Medical Center, they found the three puppies, shivering cold and covered in fleas. They quickly sprang into action...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio two-bedroom villa in Monticello Park
How much will it cost for this Spanish-style villa?
Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak
Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Five brewery taprooms you should visit in San Antonio
I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and turn our attention to beer to look at the five most popular breweries in San Antonio. To assist in this task, I turned to Trip Advisor to gauge the opinion of locals and tourists.
news4sanantonio.com
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
seguintoday.com
One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion
(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
Authorities arrest man accused of killing his parents after short manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 281 north of Pleasanton. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.
