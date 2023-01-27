ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

The cookies are here! The cookies are here!

(Seguin) – Get your tastebuds ready because it’s Girl Scout cookie time. Cookies are now in the hands of local Girl Scouts. That’s according to local troop leader Denise Crettenden. Crettenden says a shipment of 5,000 cookies arrived in Seguin just a few days ago. “We have...
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Five brewery taprooms you should visit in San Antonio

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and turn our attention to beer to look at the five most popular breweries in San Antonio. To assist in this task, I turned to Trip Advisor to gauge the opinion of locals and tourists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets

SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion

(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Authorities arrest man accused of killing his parents after short manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 281 north of Pleasanton. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.
PLEASANTON, TX

