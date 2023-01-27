Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Man accused of killing parents in Atascosa County arrested, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement officers arrested a 28-year-old man for killing his parents in Leming following an hours-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Derrick Sherwood was in custody as of Sunday evening. The fatal shootings...
KSAT 12
Deputies search for two teens in Comal County
COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle
(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
seguintoday.com
One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion
(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
KSAT 12
Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after holding teens at gunpoint, kidnapping 15-year-old girl, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in a kidnapping case after deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl he had taken at gunpoint, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a group of three teens, including the girl and two other high...
Inmate dies in Bexar County jail
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, died after "experiencing an apparent medical episode".
KSAT 12
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI
SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
KSAT 12
Inmate, 53, dies in Bexar County Jail after apparent medical episode, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old inmate died in the Bexar County Jail after having an apparent medical episode, according to the sheriff’s office. A cadet was checking cells Wednesday morning when they noticed the man, identified as Daniel Pentkwoski, lying in a fetal position, BCSO said. After the...
Gonzales Inquirer
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death
A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
KSAT 12
BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
Autopsy, medical examiner’s testimony calls into question how Andreen McDonald was killed
SAN ANTONIO – A medical examiner testified Friday that the wife of an Air Force major was likely killed with a claw hammer and not being stomped on, as her husband told his in-laws during an alleged confession. Dr. James Feig, a forensic pathologist with the Bexar County Medical...
cbs19.tv
Man arrested after kidnapping his son's 15-year-old girlfriend, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Bexar County, according to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar. The man arrested and charged has been identified as 35-year-old, Alexander McCormick. The 15-year-old teen McCormick kidnapped is also the girlfriend of his son, according to officials.
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault in East Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the East Side left one person hospitalized in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of New Sulphur Springs. Police said the victim was...
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
Comments / 0