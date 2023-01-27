ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Deputies search for two teens in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle

(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion

(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death

A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
CUERO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
ATASCOSA, TX
cbs19.tv

Man arrested after kidnapping his son's 15-year-old girlfriend, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Bexar County, according to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar. The man arrested and charged has been identified as 35-year-old, Alexander McCormick. The 15-year-old teen McCormick kidnapped is also the girlfriend of his son, according to officials.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy