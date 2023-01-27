The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.

