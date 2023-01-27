ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Hale High School students help build wheelchair ramps for those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Hale High School has an ongoing partnership with Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, Inc. to help build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities, Tulsa Public Schools announced. The partnership helps give students in the construction program the opportunity to sharpen their skills they...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023

Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
TULSA, OK
Justina Price

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
COWETA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Severe Weather Team: SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The FOX23 Severe Weather Team is tracking a winter weather advisory. For school closings and delays, click here. If you are a school official you can go to www.fox23.com/closingsadmin to update your listing. Check weather alerts by county here. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
News On 6

The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tulsa, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Rejoice Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy