KOKI FOX 23
Hale High School students help build wheelchair ramps for those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Hale High School has an ongoing partnership with Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, Inc. to help build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities, Tulsa Public Schools announced. The partnership helps give students in the construction program the opportunity to sharpen their skills they...
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
tulsapeople.com
Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023
Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Severe Weather Team: SCHOOL CLOSINGS
The FOX23 Severe Weather Team is tracking a winter weather advisory. For school closings and delays, click here. If you are a school official you can go to www.fox23.com/closingsadmin to update your listing. Check weather alerts by county here. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
Tulsa church holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
A historically black Tulsa church, Morning Star Baptist, held a prayer vigil Sunday for Tyre Nichols.
News On 6
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
Tulsa, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Tulsa County alternative court program helps dozens avoid jail time
Two dozen men and women graduated from multiple alternative court programs in Tulsa County on Friday.
KRMG
Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
tulsapeople.com
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
Comments / 4