FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Comal ISD board of trustees reviews recommended May bond
The proposed bond is just over $608.2 million and will not cause an increase in the tax rate, according to Comal ISD. (Community Impact file photo) Accommodating for future growth, improvements to athletic facilities and technology upgrades have been represented to make up the three propositions Comal ISD will have on the May ballot.
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
seguintoday.com
One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion
(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
alamo.edu
Four of our five Alamo Colleges named among Best Community Colleges in Texas
Four of our five Alamo Colleges have been named in an Intelligent.com list of Best Community Colleges in Texas in 2023. Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, St. Philip's College and San Antonio College were all named as part of the list whose research identified the top 46 community colleges in the state. Northwest Vista College ranked best for student success.
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
KSAT 12
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student
CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student. Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
tourcounsel.com
Huebner Oaks Center | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
We find the shopping mall, Huebner Oaks Center, being an open-air mall which you can travel by vehicle. This place has an excellent variety of stores, good places to visit with the family, and unmissable offers in almost all its departments. Also, apart from finding what you need, you can...
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio two-bedroom villa in Monticello Park
How much will it cost for this Spanish-style villa?
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
