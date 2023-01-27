ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion

(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
alamo.edu

Four of our five Alamo Colleges named among Best Community Colleges in Texas

Four of our five Alamo Colleges have been named in an Intelligent.com list of Best Community Colleges in Texas in 2023. Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, St. Philip's College and San Antonio College were all named as part of the list whose research identified the top 46 community colleges in the state. Northwest Vista College ranked best for student success.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Huebner Oaks Center | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

We find the shopping mall, Huebner Oaks Center, being an open-air mall which you can travel by vehicle. This place has an excellent variety of stores, good places to visit with the family, and unmissable offers in almost all its departments. Also, apart from finding what you need, you can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy