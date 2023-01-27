Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Two Men Arrested for Possession of 230 Grams of Meth in EdinburghVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEdinburgh, IN
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
Journal Review
Athenians sweep SAC double-header with Hot Dogs
CVL 8 7 11 7 - 33 FF 5 10 8 6 - 29 Crawfordsville (7-15, 2-5 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 3-4 3 Elyse Widmer 3-10 1-3 8 Riley Gardner 3-8 0-2 7 Abby Cox 0-0 0-1 0 Addie Hodges 2-5 3- 4 8 Celeste Moore 0-0...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was born Jan. 13, 1982, to Dennis Redman and Diane (Howard) Deckard in Lafayette. Paul was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2000 and ITT in 2002 with an associate’s degree in HVAC. He worked at Bassett Heating & Air, previously working at Vasey Heating & Air for eight years and ARS Heating & Air for over three years. Paul also worked part-time with Lifeline Music as a DJ.
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Fox 59
Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue
2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward. 2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward. Friday Night Fast Break...
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
Journal Review
Sectional Wrestling: 22 area wrestlers qualify for next week’s Regional
A total of 22 area wrestlers will continued their seasons on Saturday as all four area schools opened up the post-season at Crawfordsville in the sectional. Southmont led the way with eight wrestlers advancing to next week’s Regional at North Montgomery. Both Fountain Central and North Montgomery had five wrestlers qualify while Crawfordsville advanced four of their own.
Off-road vehicle accident leaves Martinsville man dead
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left a Martinsville man dead in Morgan County.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023
• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Journal Review
Chargers snap lengthy skid with homecoming victory over Red Ramblers
ATT 4 4 7 11— 26 NM 15 17 13 16 — 61 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carter Helms 2-3 0-0 5, Gage Greeson 3-6 3-3 8, Dane Goris 0-0 1-2 1, Kyle Stamper 1-2 1-3 3, Greyson Skeels 0-2 0-0 0, Caleb Crowder 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson Piper 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Mandeville 2-7 0-0 4; Totals 10-23 5-8 26.
Journal Review
Stars sweep Chargers in SAC double-header
WB 14 19 13 20 - 66 North Montgomery (3-20, 1-6 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Ella McManomy 0-0 0-0 0, Piper Ramey 4-5 3-7 12, Maely Gaskin 1-2 0-0 3, Macee Norman 3-6 0-0 6, Blair Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Kaydence Young 3-5 0-0 6, Jadelyn Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, Jazmen Newlin 1-2 0-0 2, Krestyn Bradford 2-4 0-0 6; Totals 14-26 3-7 35.
chhsnews.net
The race to save Southside Speedway
A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
Journal Review
MCPA offers scholarship
Montgomery County Pioneer Association is offering a $500 scholarship to graduating seniors, a student enrolled in an accredited college, agricultural or vocational school. Applicants may also hold a 2023 GED certificate. Students pursuing any course of study are welcome to apply. Deadline is May 1. An application may be picked...
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
Comments / 0