Craig Crowley
3d ago
Electronics do not belong in our sacred voting system it’s a proven fact they can be hacked and manipulated by the people who program and control them same as people hack computers worldwide
6
Skeets
3d ago
Every article I read on this site is negative & degrading! Do you ever write anything positive?
6
Faith McVicar
3d ago
I'm so proud of Shasta (Jones)county for standing up for our people. The rest of the country should get rid of those voting machines !
3
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
activenorcal.com
Mount Shasta Put on a Stunning Lenticular Cloud Show this Week
As another winter storm began rolling through Northern California, the typical alien clouds also began moving over Mount Shasta. It brought a dazzling show to any onlookers this week. Shasta is home to some of the most beautiful and fascinating cloud movements on the planet. The mountain is known to...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
RPD Issues Statement About Viral Video of Arrest Gone Wrong; Suspect Struggles with Cops, K-9 Unit
Multiple videos have gone viral of a Jan. 23 incident on Willis Street in Redding that show a lengthy struggle between 39-year-old Kevin Hursey and several Redding Police Department officers, including a K-9 unit. Today Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement in response to the incident, and in...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police chief investigates allegations of excessive force
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that, “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police said that a video was circulating on social...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters stop structure fire; provide warnings about dangerous winds
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department have been able to successfully knock down a structure fire at a barn near the Win-River Casino minimart, along the 2400 block of Vandiver Lane. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th. When the Redding Fire...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
krcrtv.com
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
krcrtv.com
Email reveals Gateway School Board had signed contract with Bryan Caples in December
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — New developments in the ongoing conflict at the Gateway Unified School District. Emails from interim-Superintendent Steve Henson reveal what many district staff and parents have anticipated: the intention to hire Bryan Caples as the new Superintendent. In fact, according to Henson's email, the contract for...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
krcrtv.com
10-month-old baby swallows popular children's toy; the danger of water beads
REDDING. Calif. — Water beads are known as the fun, colorful children's toy that can turn from a sensory learning tool to a major threat to your children. They start at the size of a frozen pea, but when exposed to water, it expands to the size of a large marble.
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Showers Tonight With Windy Weather On Sunday
A clear sky for now will allow some of our temperatures to drop to the mid-40s this evening. A system is moving in tonight, bringing a chance for showers to parts of the valley. Most of the rain expected to fall will be a result of the air being forced over local mountains and hills. This means only a few places will see the majority of the rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 30s. The cooler places will receive less rain and have a better chance at cooling off.
