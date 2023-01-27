Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Related
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Prof. Marvin Dunn about the growing backlash over Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban AP African American Studies. Guest: Prof. Marvin Dunn/Florida Historian
Thousands run in this year's Miami Marathon
MIAMI -- At least 18,000 people put on their running shoes Sunday to hit the street for this year's Miami Marathon.Many of them ran to reach a personal goal while others did so to give something back.:"I was in a coma this time last year," said Stanley Bazile, who was running in part to mark his victory as a cancer survivor. There were others with similar inspirational stories who came out to run the half- or full marathon, participants who came from around the world or other U.S. states.One group of officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department said they were running...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway
A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most...
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
Broward New Times
James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening
FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter injured following single-story home blaze
MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured after battling flames in Miami. On Saturday, around 10 a.m., a fire broke out inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue. When Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a single-story home with smoke coming from the back of the...
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
techaiapp.com
How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay
If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Comments / 0