7 Points (1/30): On another scripted event from Sunday, Western Iowa Elementary duals, another conference look
(KMAland) -- Day 30 & Blog 30 of 2023. I had so much fun writing about a scripted event from Saturday, I thought it made sense to write about another from Sunday. Now, for the next six points. Point 2: Western Iowa Elementary Duals are a hit — again.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/27): Falls City's Strauss drops 46, Harlan rallies, LC impresses
(KMAland) -- Harlan rallied to a win, LC got a big win on the road, Treynor avenged a loss in a big way, AL shot red hot in a dominant win, Mormon Trail upset ACA, Falls City’s Strauss dropped 46 & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday. HAWKEYE...
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/27): Plattsmouth takes 2nd at Trailblazer Conference Tournament
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament while Johnson County Central, Louisville and Palmyra each cracked the top five in Freeman. Plattsmouth finished second with 201 points. The Blue Devils got championship performances from Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (160), Caleb Adkins (220) and Orion Parker (285) while Logan Betts (195) was a runner-up. Bryce Neuin (195) finished third, and William Milczski (113) and Evan Kendelin (132) had fourth-place days.
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Rex Hickman
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
William "Bud" Wilson, age 86, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
