Clarinda, IA

kmaland.com

KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/27): Plattsmouth takes 2nd at Trailblazer Conference Tournament

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament while Johnson County Central, Louisville and Palmyra each cracked the top five in Freeman. Plattsmouth finished second with 201 points. The Blue Devils got championship performances from Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (160), Caleb Adkins (220) and Orion Parker (285) while Logan Betts (195) was a runner-up. Bryce Neuin (195) finished third, and William Milczski (113) and Evan Kendelin (132) had fourth-place days.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory

(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kmaland.com

Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong

(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
AVOCA, IA
kmaland.com

Rex Hickman

Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah

Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO

Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
CLEARMONT, MO
kmaland.com

KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA

(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shen boil order lifted

(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
SHENANDOAH, IA
klkntv.com

Several fire crews battle blaze at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews are battled a blaze at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from Eagle, Bennington and Southeast Rural were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the...
LINCOLN, NE

