7 Points (1/30): On another scripted event from Sunday, Western Iowa Elementary duals, another conference look
(KMAland) -- Day 30 & Blog 30 of 2023. I had so much fun writing about a scripted event from Saturday, I thought it made sense to write about another from Sunday. Now, for the next six points. Point 2: Western Iowa Elementary Duals are a hit — again.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/27): Falls City's Strauss drops 46, Harlan rallies, LC impresses
(KMAland) -- Harlan rallied to a win, LC got a big win on the road, Treynor avenged a loss in a big way, AL shot red hot in a dominant win, Mormon Trail upset ACA, Falls City’s Strauss dropped 46 & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday. HAWKEYE...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/27): Plattsmouth takes 2nd at Trailblazer Conference Tournament
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament while Johnson County Central, Louisville and Palmyra each cracked the top five in Freeman. Plattsmouth finished second with 201 points. The Blue Devils got championship performances from Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (160), Caleb Adkins (220) and Orion Parker (285) while Logan Betts (195) was a runner-up. Bryce Neuin (195) finished third, and William Milczski (113) and Evan Kendelin (132) had fourth-place days.
East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory
(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
Central Decatur girls ride third quarter surge to victory, boys dominant in night cap
(Corning) -- The Central Decatur girls used some lockdown defense in the 3rd quarter to pull away, while the boys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a sweep over Southwest Valley Friday. GIRLS: Central Decatur 59 Southwest Valley 46. Thanks to a dominant third quarter...
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Rex Hickman
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
William "Bud" Wilson, age 86, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
Several fire crews battle blaze at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews are battled a blaze at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from Eagle, Bennington and Southeast Rural were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the...
