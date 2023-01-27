Read full article on original website
Related
Coldest temperatures in years forecast for Tahoe
Dangerously frigid conditions are expected throughout the region.
FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside
A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
Record-Courier
Collisions abound as snow brings slick conditions
Multiple collisions snarled highways around Carson Valley on Sunday as a winter weather advisory continues through 7 p.m. A storm brought light snow to Carson Valley with about 2 inches measured north of Genoa as of 1:30 p.m. A collision on Tramway near the entrance to Heavenly Stagecoach that snarled...
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
Warnings issued as storm brings rain, snow to Southern California
A cold winter storm will deliver rain showers to the valleys of Southern California and snow to higher elevations through Monday. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant: only .10” to a half-inch at lower elevations with potentially as much as one inch of rain in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according […]
mynews4.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
Maryland Weather: Dry and chilly tonight, passing showers tomorrow
BALTIMORE — Beautiful startup this morning with temperatures hovering in the 30s across the state. We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with passing showers starting around lunchtime. It certainly doesn't look like a wash out, but you may want to keep the umbrella on hand if you will be out and about. Temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year, in the low 50s. The wind will also be a factor in how it feels on Sunday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.Mostly cloudy skies linger on Monday and we should warm up into the low to mid-50s before a cold front drops temperatures by Monday night. For the rest of the week expect an unsettled pattern with showers and the possibility of snow all in the next 7 days.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
Nevada Appeal
Sunday snowstorm could affect Monday commute
A “slider system” is expected to hit the Carson City region early Sunday morning, bringing with it a good chance of snow on the valley floor, according to the National Weather Service. “Be ready for increasing snow showers and gusty ridge winds Sunday through Monday followed by colder...
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
Comments / 1