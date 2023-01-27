ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arizona Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
ARIZONA STATE
Record-Courier

Collisions abound as snow brings slick conditions

Multiple collisions snarled highways around Carson Valley on Sunday as a winter weather advisory continues through 7 p.m. A storm brought light snow to Carson Valley with about 2 inches measured north of Genoa as of 1:30 p.m. A collision on Tramway near the entrance to Heavenly Stagecoach that snarled...
MINDEN, NV
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dry and chilly tonight, passing showers tomorrow

BALTIMORE — Beautiful startup this morning with temperatures hovering in the 30s across the state.  We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with passing showers starting around lunchtime. It certainly doesn't look like a wash out, but you may want to keep the umbrella on hand if you will be out and about. Temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year, in the low 50s. The wind will also be a factor in how it feels on Sunday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.Mostly cloudy skies linger on Monday and we should warm up into the low to mid-50s before a cold front drops temperatures by Monday night. For the rest of the week expect an unsettled pattern with showers and the possibility of snow all in the next 7 days.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Sunday snowstorm could affect Monday commute

A “slider system” is expected to hit the Carson City region early Sunday morning, bringing with it a good chance of snow on the valley floor, according to the National Weather Service. “Be ready for increasing snow showers and gusty ridge winds Sunday through Monday followed by colder...
CARSON CITY, NV
spectrumnews1.com

​Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians

California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE

