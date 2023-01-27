BALTIMORE — Beautiful startup this morning with temperatures hovering in the 30s across the state. We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with passing showers starting around lunchtime. It certainly doesn't look like a wash out, but you may want to keep the umbrella on hand if you will be out and about. Temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year, in the low 50s. The wind will also be a factor in how it feels on Sunday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.Mostly cloudy skies linger on Monday and we should warm up into the low to mid-50s before a cold front drops temperatures by Monday night. For the rest of the week expect an unsettled pattern with showers and the possibility of snow all in the next 7 days.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO