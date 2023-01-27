Read full article on original website
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
3 Big Things Today, January 30, 2023
Soybeans and grains were higher in overnight trading as producers in Argentina evaluate crop damage from months of dry weather. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said in a statement released last week that said while rains slowed deterioration of the crops, soybeans and corn still have a long way to go until harvest.
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 oilseed crops
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2021 to 2023. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 17.01 19.53 19.50 -0.2% Sunseed 10.29 9.13 11.30 +23.8% Soybean 2.68 2.51 3.21 +27.8% Area 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 5.28 5.82 5.77 -1.0% Sunseed 4.43 5.12 5.12 +0.0% Soybean 0.95 1.11 1.14 +2.7% Yield 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 3.22 3.35 3.38 +0.8% Sunseed 2.32 1.78 2.21 +23.8% Soybean 2.81 2.27 2.82 +24.4% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
Russian wheat prices down slightly amid greater supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were down slightly last week as supplies remained high, analysts said on Monday, although concerns about winter crops lingered amid colder weather. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $2 last week to $304 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Analysts flagged a downgrade in the 2023 crop forecast due to poorer weather conditions. Russian grain transport company Rusagrotrans lowered its wheat harvest estimates for 2023 by 1 million tonnes to 81.5 million tonnes, citing crop damage due to temperature fluctuations. "The formation of an ice crust pressed against the ground in a number of regions ... due to sharp temperature fluctuations increases the area of winter crops damage and reduces the yield of the remaining fields," Rusagrotrans analysts said. Exports remained high. The Sovecon agriculture consultancy saw Russian wheat exports in January of up to 3.8 million tonnes, compared with an average for the period of 2.7 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,425 rbls/t -25 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,800 rbls/t +525 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,500 rbls/t -500 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t -$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $723.27/t +$11.58 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.90 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Paul Simao)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday. That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Vietnam January rice exports down 20.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 400,000 tonnes of rice in January, down 20.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Rice export revenue in the month fell 17.4% to $203 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Soybeans start day up 22¢ | Monday, January 30, 2023
Corn is starting the day down 2¢ while soybeans are up 22¢. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says traders are "shrugging off" the recent Argentinian rains as reports come in that dry conditions earlier in the season have done irreparable damage to the soybean crop. He adds...
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on...
