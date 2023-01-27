ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt

San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Men Can’t Contain Kaleb Lowery, Lose to The Master’s

Westmont Men’s Basketball (12-9, 5-7 GSAC) suffered another tough-to-swallow loss on Saturday night in Santa Barbara, this time against rival The Master’s (15-6, 8-4). The Warriors led by nine early in the first half, but at the 4:37 mark in the period The Master’s reclaimed the advantage.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team

The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Mvnt....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Sunday, Monday Nights

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at the following sites. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Veterans Hall,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded

Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, likely the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis

Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy