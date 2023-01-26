ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kuer.org

Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently

A parking lot at the University of Utah was ripped up last August leaving students upset over the lack of places on campus for their cars. The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus

SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship

On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

South Jordan could see new housing development

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The road home is in need of donations and volunteers this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Cooler temperatures leave the homeless and unhoused service providers vulnerable. Road Home community coordination director Karissa Guthrie says they are in need of cold weather clothing and hand warmers most. These providers are always in need of donations no matter the season, however freezing temperatures...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

New year, new you at Mountain View Village

This story is sponsored by Mountain View Village. The New Year has arrived, and Mountain View Village has everything you need to tackle your New Year's resolutions in 2023 for a happy, healthy life. Just minutes from Salt Lake City, Mountain View Village is the go-to destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you're a local, or new to the area, the Village has everything you need to thrive from athletic gear for workouts to fresh and delicious food to nourish your body.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness

WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
HEBER CITY, UT

