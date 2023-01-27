ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders

I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland County Grand Jury Dismisses Murder Charges Against Medina

A Rockland County Grand Jury voted to dismiss the murder charge against Javier Medina Jr., age twenty-one, from Stony Point, who was charged following a domestic confrontation involving the murder victim and the victim's relative. On September 17, 2022, at around 11:34 p.m., the Stony Point Police Department responded to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz police chief responds to newly released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ murder

“Now that I have viewed the video footage of Tyre Nichols’ murder at the hands of five Memphis police officers, I struggle with how to both express my outrage while also assure our community that we are committed to doing the work to prevent this type of brutality from occurring in New Paltz. We unequivocally condemn the treatment and murder of Tyre Nichols; these actions are the antithesis of everything the men and women of this agency stand for.
NEW PALTZ, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Police turn to public for help identifying suspect in break and enter

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break and enter at a downtown business earlier this week. Just after midnight on Jan. 24, a security camera caught the suspect throwing a rock through the front window of a business on the 600 block of Princess Street.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera

Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
RED HOOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers attempt to identify possible car theft subject

WAPPINGER – State police from the Wappinger barracks are trying to identify a man concerning a stolen vehicle case. On January 10, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger and later found in the City of Newburgh. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
