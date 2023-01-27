Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
Memphis officer charged in beating death of Tyre Nichols attended school in Hartford
Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in Hartford County 15 years ago.
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Rockland County Grand Jury Dismisses Murder Charges Against Medina
A Rockland County Grand Jury voted to dismiss the murder charge against Javier Medina Jr., age twenty-one, from Stony Point, who was charged following a domestic confrontation involving the murder victim and the victim's relative. On September 17, 2022, at around 11:34 p.m., the Stony Point Police Department responded to...
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
New Paltz police chief responds to newly released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ murder
“Now that I have viewed the video footage of Tyre Nichols’ murder at the hands of five Memphis police officers, I struggle with how to both express my outrage while also assure our community that we are committed to doing the work to prevent this type of brutality from occurring in New Paltz. We unequivocally condemn the treatment and murder of Tyre Nichols; these actions are the antithesis of everything the men and women of this agency stand for.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
Police turn to public for help identifying suspect in break and enter
Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break and enter at a downtown business earlier this week. Just after midnight on Jan. 24, a security camera caught the suspect throwing a rock through the front window of a business on the 600 block of Princess Street.
Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera
Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Troopers attempt to identify possible car theft subject
WAPPINGER – State police from the Wappinger barracks are trying to identify a man concerning a stolen vehicle case. On January 10, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger and later found in the City of Newburgh. Police...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
