Anaheim, CA

KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Was Found Shot to Death Inside Montebello Home

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of Lincoln...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Help sought in murder inquiry

Anaheim police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a homicide. According to the APD, on Thursday at about 7:21 a.m., officers received reports of a person down on East Street south of the Artesia (91) Freeway. The victim was transported to a local hospital and...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

The Anaheim Police are trying to track down an arson suspect

The Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire And Rescue are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest related to multiple dumpsters which were set on fire. Anaheim Police Detectives and Anaheim Fire Investigators are investigating a series of dumpster fires that started on January 13, 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA

