Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Related
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Was Found Shot to Death Inside Montebello Home
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
3 victims identified in Beverly Crest shooting that left 4 others injured; no arrest made
Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of Lincoln...
3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store
Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
UPDATE: Man reunited with dog who was in car when it was stolen
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post UPDATE: Man reunited with dog who was in car when it was stolen appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
orangecountytribune.com
Help sought in murder inquiry
Anaheim police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a homicide. According to the APD, on Thursday at about 7:21 a.m., officers received reports of a person down on East Street south of the Artesia (91) Freeway. The victim was transported to a local hospital and...
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police are trying to track down an arson suspect
The Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire And Rescue are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest related to multiple dumpsters which were set on fire. Anaheim Police Detectives and Anaheim Fire Investigators are investigating a series of dumpster fires that started on January 13, 2023.
newsantaana.com
Westminster Police searching for a hit and run driver who struck a child on a scooter
On Friday January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to Milan St., North of Westminster Blvd. regarding a traffic accident. Upon arrival officers learned a 12 year old student (who was riding an electronic scooter) and a small Grey SUV (style vehicle) were...
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
newsantaana.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
2urbangirls.com
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Comments / 0