Chronicle
Cardinals Can’t Hold on to Lead Against Comets
Leading for three quarters and then some, the Winlock boys basketball team fell apart offensively late in a 63-57 loss to Naselle at home Saturday afternoon. Heading into the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead, the Cardinals were outscored 19-4 the rest of the way, having a hard time getting back into an offensive rhythm and dropping their final non-league home game of the season to the Comets.
Chronicle
Bearcats Can’t Overcome Tough Start in Loss to Cougars
W.F. West: Klatush 19, Dalan 18, Brumfield 9, Hoff 6, Jones 2, Kelley 2. Capital: Simmons 2, Landers 14, Schreck 4, Bjornsgard 9, Carlson 17, Sledge 2, Hubbard 2, Richburg 12. Falling behind 22-9 after one quarter, the W.F. West boys basketball team outscored Capital the rest of the way, but couldn’t come all the way back in a 62-56 loss on the road Saturday night in its final non-league game.
Chronicle
Winlock Can’t Keep Up with Naselle on Senior Night
Naselle: Dunagan 1, Davis 4, L. Katyryniuk 23, Colombo 12, Shrives 14, A. Katyryniuk 6. Winlock: Kelly 17, Cardenas 10, Garcia 3, Peppers 9. Though the Winlock girls basketball team put up a fight through two quarters, a tough third quarter saw Naselle run away with a road win over the Cardinals on their senior night, 61-39.
Chronicle
Trojans Win Tune-Up with Wishkah Valley
Pe Ell: Engel 13, Phelps 10, Zock 6, Coleman 4, Hayes 2, Carper 17, King 12, Shannon 10. Earning a dominant home win Saturday afternoon, the Pe Ell girls basketball team defeated Wishkah Valley, 74-12. The Trojans had five players score in double figures in another well-rounded offensive night, and...
Chronicle
Trailblazers Can’t Keep Up with Gators on the Road
Centralia: Kelly 7, Keeton 14, Guillory 2, Mendoza 8, Keperling 11, Davis 2, Brown 5, Cline 2, Ivory 4. Green River: Nordland 15, Anderson 8, Burraston 14, Feroah 11, Foster 17, Berg 10, Young 3, Forrester 2, Heard 7, Dahl 9. On a tough offensive outing, the Centralia College men’s...
Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Centralia Girls Finish Fourth, Boys Seventh at Berserker Invite in Tacoma
In the final tune-ups for most wrestling squads before postseason begins, several area teams wrestled in big tournaments across the state before sub-regionals begin next weekend. The Centralia boys and girls, Rainier boys and girls, W.F. West girls, and Toledo, Adna, and Onalaska boys all competed this weekend. Making the...
Chronicle
Loggers Fall to Spartans on Senior Night
Forks: B. Johnson 2, Wood 18, Whorton 3, K. Johnson 25, Peters 2, Wallerstedt 2, Ky. Neel 2, Ka. Neel 2, Dilley 4. Onalaska: Ikola 5, Haight 7, Talley 3, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 15, Zurinskas 1, Berg 3. The Onalaska girls basketball team honored its lone senior, Brooklyn...
Chronicle
T-Wolves Crush Loggers, Finish Home Slate Unbeaten
Onalaska: Underhill 6, Rushton 3, C. McGraw 2, Pannkuk 4, Mozingo 2, Lawrence 2, R. McGraw 4, Miess 7. Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 8, Kelly 6, Belgiorno 10, Hazen 17, Peters 8, Dantinne 2, Salguero 19. Accomplishing just one of its many goals this season, the 2B No. 3 Morton-White Pass...
Chronicle
Wolves Crush Tigers
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
Chronicle
Camas Planting Event Near Toledo Part of Cowlitz Tribe's Effort to Bring Back First Food
TOLEDO — In a muddy field northwest of Toledo, multicolored flags marked the thousands of spots where natural color will push through this spring, signaling the return of one of the most significant plants to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. On Friday, about 30 Cowlitz tribal members, staff and volunteers...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Wahl: 1930-2023
James Dale Wahl, 92, Chehalis, Washington, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2023. Jim was born on the Wahl Homestead in Boone, Iowa, March 18, 1930, to Frederick and Francis Wahl. He graduated from Boone High School in 1947, he then graduated from Iowa State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. He also lettered on the Iowa State Rifle team. Jim married Joanne Veale on June 21, 1952. He was drafted into the army in 1952 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Korean War. He came west from Iowa and started working for Weyerhaeuser and remained with them for 30 years. He then started Wahl Timber Cruising and was joined in the business by his son. Jim was an active member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church Chehalis since 1991. Jim married Barbara Hayden on March 16, 2002. Jim loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, growing dahlias and sunflowers, watching the Mariners and Seahawks, and traveling. You could always find him snacking on popcorn or peanuts. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne and his sister-in-law Darla (George) Wahl. His brother George Wahl followed him to their heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hayden-Wahl; his daughter Mary (Jed) Januch; his son David (Stefanie) Wahl; his grandchildren James, Alexandria, Joseph, and Summer; and his nieces Lisa (Jeff) Damman and Debbie (Steve) Simpson.
Chronicle
Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent
Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Louis Rivera: 1958-2022
Louis “Lou” Rivera, 64, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2022, after suffering a year-long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Traci Rivera; son Sam Blodgett of Blodgett, Oregon; and daughters Sara Martinez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Allison Rivera of Everett, Washington. Lou is also survived by his siblings Arthur Rivera of San Jose, California; Frank Rivera of Olympia, Washington; Carmen Johansson of Mukilteo, Washington; and Lorie Allard of Casper, Wyoming. Lou is preceded by his mother Jeanette VanHook and father Santos Rivera.
Chronicle
A Celebration of Life for Betty Brattain: 1943-2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Brattain passed away unexpectedly. Please join us on Feb. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Betty's life at The John Gaffney residence 487 Haywire Road, Winlock, Washington.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Police Department Report Details Crimes and Accidents During 1952
The Centralia Police Department’s annual report showed it had made 1,283 arrests during 1952. The report was accepted at a meeting of the Centralia City Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1953, The Chronicle reported. Arrests for drunkenness led the list of arrests “as usual,” according to The Chronicle, with...
Chronicle
Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Pass Resolution Honoring Gary Stamper; WSDOT Asked to Rename Viewpoint at Riffe Lake
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper, who passed away in September of 2021, loved his getaway home above Riffe...
Chronicle
Luke Moerke Starts His Term as Economic Alliance of Lewis County Chairman
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. New Lewis County Economic Alliance Chair Luke Moerke brings his honesty, his straightforward approach and a drive to...
Chronicle
ToledoTel Moving Forward With Massive Broadband Expansion; Winlock’s 2,300-Plus Homes and Businesses Wil Have High-Speed Internet
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. At a business meeting of the Lewis County Commissioners on Jan. 3, the county approved a grant contract...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block
A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
