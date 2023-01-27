James Dale Wahl, 92, Chehalis, Washington, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2023. Jim was born on the Wahl Homestead in Boone, Iowa, March 18, 1930, to Frederick and Francis Wahl. He graduated from Boone High School in 1947, he then graduated from Iowa State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. He also lettered on the Iowa State Rifle team. Jim married Joanne Veale on June 21, 1952. He was drafted into the army in 1952 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Korean War. He came west from Iowa and started working for Weyerhaeuser and remained with them for 30 years. He then started Wahl Timber Cruising and was joined in the business by his son. Jim was an active member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church Chehalis since 1991. Jim married Barbara Hayden on March 16, 2002. Jim loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, growing dahlias and sunflowers, watching the Mariners and Seahawks, and traveling. You could always find him snacking on popcorn or peanuts. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne and his sister-in-law Darla (George) Wahl. His brother George Wahl followed him to their heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hayden-Wahl; his daughter Mary (Jed) Januch; his son David (Stefanie) Wahl; his grandchildren James, Alexandria, Joseph, and Summer; and his nieces Lisa (Jeff) Damman and Debbie (Steve) Simpson.

