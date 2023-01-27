Read full article on original website
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday. That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494...
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
GRAINS-Chicago futures climb on prospects of production slump
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were firmer in Asian trading on Monday on worries over a sharp reduction in production in drought-hit Argentina despite some relief from recent rains, with strong U.S. exports this month also providing support. Wheat futures also rose as a cold snap in the...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Ukraine 2023 corn area could fall by up to 35%
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The area sown to corn in Ukraine could fall by 30% to 35% in 2023 because of a shortage of money for farmers and electricity blackouts, Ukrainian agriculture producers union said on Monday. Russia invaded Ukraine in late February last year and swathes of land...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures weak, corn firm, wheat mixed ahead of weekend
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations that recent rains in Argentina boosted crop potential from that key South American exporter, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging on position squaring after...
Vietnam January rice exports down 20.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 400,000 tonnes of rice in January, down 20.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Rice export revenue in the month fell 17.4% to $203 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
FOCUS-From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - As extreme weather and human activity degrade the world's arable land, scientists and developers are looking at new and largely unproven methods to save soil for agriculture. One company is injecting liquid clay into California desert to trap moisture and help fruit to grow,...
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the U.S. Plains. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/4 cents at $8.69 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 2 cents to $9.20 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 1.1%, K.C. wheat was up 2.5% and MGEX wheat was up 0.8%. K.C. wheat has posted gains in three straight weeks and six of the last seven. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Romania reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on a farm
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Romania has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm in the centre of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The outbreak in the town of Codlea near the city of...
Brazil soybean harvest slowed by recent rains
Much anticipated rainfall returned to portions of Argentina in the fourth week of January, week-ending Jan. 28. However, not all areas received beneficial rainfall. Areas northwest of Buenos Aires saw the most substantial rainfall. In fact, this was one of the wettest final weeks of January in 30+ years for the Salta province, according to data from WeatherTrends360. More rainfall will be needed to reverse the current drought trends as Argentina struggles with one of the worst droughts in decades.
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on...
Soybeans steady at midday | Monday, January 30, 2023
Soybeans are up 21¢ at midday while corn is down less than a penny. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says in addition to the rains in Argentina not being sufficient to save the drought-stricken soybeans, Chinese New Year is over and as the nation gets back to work, it is expected there will be interest in U.S. soybeans.
